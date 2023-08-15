SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $56.90, but opened at $45.10. SEA shares last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 12,971,195 shares changing hands.

The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in SEA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in SEA by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,022,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Down 26.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

