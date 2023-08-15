Sepio Capital LP Acquires 6,289 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,425,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,289,658. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

