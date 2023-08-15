Sepio Capital LP Has $41.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 917,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,397,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,504,000 after buying an additional 46,744 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 835,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after acquiring an additional 41,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,704,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,957. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

