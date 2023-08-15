Sepio Capital LP Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $95.28. 2,022,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.