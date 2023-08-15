Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.6% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 91,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,352,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,043,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,819,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42. The firm has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.