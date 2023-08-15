Sepio Capital LP Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,490,610,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.27. The stock had a trading volume of 162,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,152. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

