Sepio Capital LP Sells 295 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 75,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $561.06. The company had a trading volume of 417,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,073. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.39. The stock has a market cap of $248.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

