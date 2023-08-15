Sepio Capital LP Sells 411 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 48,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 143,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $888.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of REGN traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $807.02. The company had a trading volume of 89,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,600. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.22 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $746.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $762.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

