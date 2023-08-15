Short Interest in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Grows By 5.7%

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 64,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACNB by 124,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ACNB by 16,530.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ACNB by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on ACNB in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ACNB Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACNB opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $289.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.40. ACNB has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.15%. Research analysts forecast that ACNB will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

