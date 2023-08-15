Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Expands By 22.6%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AirNet Technology Price Performance

ANTE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,468. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

