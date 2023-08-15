Short Interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rises By 17.5%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,471. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 264,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

