Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Drops By 24.3%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 71,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 295.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amesite Stock Up 1.6 %

AMST stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. Amesite has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

