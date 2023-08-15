Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Drops By 12.3%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 65,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 605,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied UV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied UV in the second quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied UV by 111.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Applied UV Stock Down 15.6 %

NASDAQ:AUVI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 864,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,532. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV ( NASDAQ:AUVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 70.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

