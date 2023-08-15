Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Decreases By 19.5%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,340,000 after buying an additional 111,593 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. 781,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

