Short Interest in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Decreases By 12.5%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,500 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 556,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CIRCOR International Trading Down 0.1 %

CIR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. 182,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $56.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CIRCOR International in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

