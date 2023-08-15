Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Declines By 12.8%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of DSNY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

