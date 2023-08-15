Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Drops By 12.1%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.8 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 169,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,851. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $463.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EWTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

