Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Drops By 15.0%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. Encavis has a 52-week low of C$13.21 and a 52-week high of C$18.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.22.

Get Encavis alerts:

About Encavis

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.