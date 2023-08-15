Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Decreases By 11.8%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 32,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EOSE

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,573.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,086.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 40,199 shares of company stock worth $88,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 77,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,289.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 72,458 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 12,416,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,193. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.