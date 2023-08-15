Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Decreases By 11.8%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 32,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EOSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 77,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,289.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 72,458 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 16.8 %
Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 12,416,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,193. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
