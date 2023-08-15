Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Decreases By 22.4%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 443,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.5 days.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETTYF. Handelsbanken raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.75.
Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.
