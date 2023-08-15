Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Expands By 20.3%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

CLWT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 7,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Euro Tech

Euro Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.