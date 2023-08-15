Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU) Rises By 20.0%

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FATPU stock remained flat at $11.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.