Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU) Rises By 20.0%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of FATPU stock remained flat at $11.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.41.
About Fat Projects Acquisition
