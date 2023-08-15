Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Grows By 7.7%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 674,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.3 days.

FRRPF stock remained flat at $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRRPF. TD Securities began coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

