Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expands By 5.3%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 300,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $26,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,402,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,962,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flux Power by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 100,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Flux Power by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
