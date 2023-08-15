Short Interest in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN) Rises By 5.6%

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Forbion European Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBN. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forbion European Acquisition Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 76,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Forbion European Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

