Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Rises By 20.2%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 117,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LVHD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. 142,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.3646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.