Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expands By 22.7%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Gamida Cell Price Performance
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
