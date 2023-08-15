Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Increases By 22.5%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 259,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,877. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.29. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBE

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,682,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,591,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 31.0% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,070,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.