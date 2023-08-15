Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Increases By 22.5%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of GLBE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 259,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,877. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.29. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,682,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,591,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 31.0% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,070,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
