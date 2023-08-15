Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Decreases By 27.0%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.0 days.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF remained flat at $11.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HERXF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

