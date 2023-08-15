Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Decreases By 27.6%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 150,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.72. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.95%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

In related news, Director Jason A. Edgeworth acquired 5,700 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at $182,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Jason A. Edgeworth purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at $182,038.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 952,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,858,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,513,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,825,550 shares of company stock worth $92,668,275. Corporate insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 2,015.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 756.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 171,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

