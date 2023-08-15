Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Increases By 20.0%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HZMMF remained flat at $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030. Horizonte Minerals has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

