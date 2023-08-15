Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Increases By 20.0%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HZMMF remained flat at $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030. Horizonte Minerals has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
