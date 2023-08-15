Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Declines By 27.3%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

KBRLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBRLF remained flat at $25.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

