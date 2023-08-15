Short Interest in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expands By 5.8%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 492,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kaman by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 904,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kaman’s payout ratio is -45.71%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

See Also

