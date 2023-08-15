Short Interest in Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Drops By 19.1%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Kambi Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Kambi Group Stock Performance

Kambi Group Company Profile

Shares of KMBIF remained flat at C$17.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.30. Kambi Group has a 52-week low of C$14.73 and a 52-week high of C$21.45.

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.

