Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Expands By 7.5%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Keyence in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Keyence Trading Down 0.3 %
About Keyence
Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.
