Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Expands By 7.5%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Keyence in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYCCF traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.20. 2,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337. Keyence has a twelve month low of $307.70 and a twelve month high of $525.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.42.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

