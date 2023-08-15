Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Increases By 20.2%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,300 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 509,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

Kikkoman stock remained flat at $55.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kikkoman has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kikkoman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

