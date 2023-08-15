Short Interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Drops By 12.5%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock worth $6,385,386. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Evercore ISI cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.