Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Drops By 25.0%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KTWIY traded down C$0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 558. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of C$63.78 and a 52 week high of C$93.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.18.
Kurita Water Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kurita Water Industries
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.