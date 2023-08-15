Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Expands By 14.3%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock remained flat at $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 1.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

