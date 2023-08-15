Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Expands By 5.8%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $100,762.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,637 shares in the company, valued at $819,132.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,443.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,274,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,507,164.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,382 shares of company stock worth $475,445. Insiders own 83.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,516,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 603,162 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 97,499 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 361,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Trading Down 2.7 %

About loanDepot

LDI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 147,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $634.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.50.

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

