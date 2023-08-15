Short Interest in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Increases By 22.8%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 604,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 815,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NaaS Technology Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NaaS Technology stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 941,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,033. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NaaS Technology has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
