Short Interest in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Increases By 22.8%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 604,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 815,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NaaS Technology Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NaaS Technology stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 941,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,033. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NaaS Technology has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NaaS Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NaaS Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

