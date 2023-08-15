Short Interest in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Rises By 20.5%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NextPlat Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:NXPL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 5,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextPlat has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.85.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 86.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextPlat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextPlat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextPlat by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

