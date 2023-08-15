Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Rises By 16.5%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 55,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,789. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 15.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

