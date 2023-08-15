Short Interest in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Expands By 16.4%

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 67,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Marilyn Romano acquired 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,984.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,870.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Romano acquired 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,984.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 37.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 589.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 213.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 47,693 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NRIM

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. 26,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,975. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.43%.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.