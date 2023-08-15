Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Expands By 14.4%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. 31,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,388. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.