Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Expands By 14.4%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. 31,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,388. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $21.14.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
