Short Interest in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR) Increases By 16.1%

Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pono Capital Three Price Performance

Shares of Pono Capital Three stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. 4,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,945. Pono Capital Three has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital Three

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTHR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Pono Capital Three Company Profile

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

