Short Interest in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Expands By 20.5%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Insider Activity at Reneo Pharmaceuticals

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,330,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 123,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,460. The stock has a market cap of $189.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

