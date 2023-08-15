Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Expands By 20.7%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Rigetti Computing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

In other news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $57,030.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,599 shares of company stock valued at $114,238. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 16.5 %

RGTI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,315,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,262. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $289.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

