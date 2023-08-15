Short Interest in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Increases By 14.3%

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 953,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 38.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 54,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 322,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,784. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

