Short Interest in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expands By 14.4%

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 6,400.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

